Calendar Sun., Jul. 19, 2020

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and regional partners have emergency grant funds for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19. Eligible businesses and non-profits can receive from $2,500-$25,000 in grant funds, depending on number of employees and other factors. A complete list of program guidelines and a link to the grant application can be found at COIC’s Website https://www.coic.org/grant/ The grant program closes Monday July 20.

AmeriCorps at Heart of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

The Early Childhood Education Center is open for preschool and older children however child care for kids younger than 3 is closed until the Boil Water Order is lifted.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on the KWSO website. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire, for your household, online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV