KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 31, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. ESSENTIAL SERVICES continue. Employees not working and all Tribal Members are asked to stay at home to help flatten the curve.

• Tribal Court is closed.

• Indian Head Casino remains closed.

• The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

• The Museum at Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at W S T E R O dot com.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

At the Health & Wellness Center Warm Springs WIC staff are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays otherwise they are working from home.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

 If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

 Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For those who missed the July 15 tax deadline and didn’t request an extension, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that they should file electronically as soon as possible. There is no penalty for filing after the deadline if a refund is due. Use electronic filing options including IRS Free File available on IRS.gov through Oct. 15 to prepare and file returns electronically. Those who owe taxes can view their balance, pay with IRS Direct Pay, by debit or credit card or apply online for a payment plan, including an installment agreement.

Starting August 11th Census takers will be visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Until October 31, 2020, households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will be doing Distance Learning for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year. Additional information is available in a letter to families on their website at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are available at the old school 6am – 9pm.

Face coverings are required in Oregon in both indoor and outdoor public spaces. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting those public places.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast ONLINE. You can find our Eagle News – Jefferson County Library: Summer Reading stories ONLINE as well.