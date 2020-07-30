KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/30/20

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs COVID-19 UPDATE this afternoon.

There have been 174 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began

109 individuals have recovered

1926 tests have been done

28 test results are pending

The Warm Springs Covid-19 response team will meet with Tribal Council on Friday to make a recommendation on whether to re-open Tribal Offices or not. The two week shut down is currently scheduled to end on Tuesday, August 4th.

COVID-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 316. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early this morning, 316 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 18,131

Governor Kate Brown today announced that two counties — Lincoln and Union — have succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 enough to be removed from the County Watch List. Meanwhile, three counties — Hood River, Marion and Multnomah — have been added to the list. This brings the total number of counties on the list to 10.

The County Watch List allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. When a county is placed on the Watch List, OHA increases monitoring and communication and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, such as epidemiological support, case investigation and contact tracing help.

If you’re in one of these counties, what does this mean? It means that COVID-19 is spreading quickly where you live. Think of the Watch List as a yellow light: Proceed with caution.

The complete County Watch List now includes: Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Umatilla and Wasco Counties.

