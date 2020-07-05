KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 6, 2020

The Agency Water System Boil Water Order Remains in effect until further notice. Boil your water before using or else use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm.

Everyone in Warm Springs is asked to conserve water use.

The Early Childhood Education Center will be closed until further notice due to the Boil Water Notice. Parents will be notified with a Child Plus System text from ECE when they have a reopen date.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs was planning to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy today, but that reopening is postponed until Monday July 13 th at the earliest.

at the earliest. Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kits are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Cajun Chicken with Garlic Cream Pasta and Creole Green Beans. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: Updates from the BIA and the Office of Special Trustee. Also reports from I.H.S, and the Covid-19 Response Team. There will be a Legislative Update Conference Call and Tribal Attorney Updates.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Managed Care is open for services to the community with referrals being processed for all priorities. Although their office is not accessible to the community at this time – bills can be dropped off at the front gate for Managed Care. If you have any questions or concerns call (541) 553-4949 or email managedcare@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.