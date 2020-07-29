KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 30, 2020

Tribal Operations remain closed to the public until at least next Monday to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

There will be no vegetable kit giveaway at the Warm Springs Community Action Team today as their operations are closed down.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district is seeking input from families, students and staff about how to plan school this fall with new guidance from the state. They need your feedback. This is an online survey. Find the link on today’s Community Calendar (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSmw-6OubfsWF72M5DaKKKMXDdhY2YgMFW3rBzkYzvUoZ60Q/viewform)

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application.

Warm Springs WIC staff are available at the Health and Wellness Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions:

TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, Water board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. There is also a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. There are multiple issues that need attention. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. Everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. PLEASE – do not water the lawn, wash your car or fill up a pool.

Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. . Each individual will receive ONE gallon of water. Exchanges for 5 gallon water jugs are allowed. The Emergency water distribution will no longer refill water jugs or gallons due to Covid19 to limit contact. Showers are available at the old school 6am – 9pm.