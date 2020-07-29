Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/29/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs COVID-19 UPDATE this afternoon reports 6 more cases of coronavirus for a total of 174.

Of that number – 109 people have recovered.

3 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

There have been 1926 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center.  28 test results are pending.

Test kit inventory at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center includes: 373 State kits (results from the State Lab take 24-48 hours) and there are 408 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits (the maximum daily capacity for processing the Rapid tests in Warm Springs is 20-22)

COVID-19 has claimed 8 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 311.  The Oregon Health Authority reported, early this morning, 304 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 17,721

The Oregon Health Authority released their weekly report that looks at Testing and Outcomes by County along with Trends in Test Positivity by County.  You can take a look at how your county is doing in comparison to others around the state here.

OHA Demographic Data 07/29/20

OHS Disease Severity Data 07/29/20

Sue Matters