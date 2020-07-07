KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 9, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ Care Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System as repairs continue to be made on a water main break near Shitike Creek. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Everyone needs to conserve water.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.

AmeriCorps at Heat of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

The Early Childhood Education Center is open for preschool and older children however child care for kids younger than 3 is closed until the Boil Water Order is lifted.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs got the go ahead to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Stay tuned for details about when that will occur.

The Movin’ Mountains program final weight ins and measurements will be done this Friday 8am – 6pm and Saturday 8 til 3 at the Jefferson unty Public Health Department using Covid-19 guidelines. That means wearing a mask, and having your temperature taken. The weight loss and fitness program was extended through this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.