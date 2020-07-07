KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 8, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Sloppy Joes with Sweet Potato Fries and Pineapple Cole Slaw. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System as repairs continue to be made on a water main break near Shitike Creek. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Everyone needs to conserve water.

Mt Hood Meadows has drinking water available for Warm Springs Tribal Members. Bring your own containers to fill up. The water is available at Mt. Hood Meadows’ old vehicle shop located on south side of the parking lot at the main base area. There is a sign in front of the water station. You can fill containers between 8am and 5pm Monday thru Friday.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS”

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they are closed until 1pm for services. Remember to call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ Care Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

The Early Childhood Education Center is open for preschool and older children however child care for kids younger than 3 is closed until the Boil Water Order is lifted.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs got the go ahead to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Stay tuned for details about when that will occur.

AmeriCorps at Heat of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.