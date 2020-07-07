KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/7/20

This afternoon’s Community Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 2 additional positive cases of Covid-19. There have been a total of 86 cases of coronavirus since testing began. 62 people have recovered. 1209 tests have been done with 29 tests pending. There have been 1089 Negative Results and 5 invalid tests that were redone.

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220 according to the Oregon Health Authority report early this morning. There were 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,605.

Please follow all recommendations for preventing the spread of Covid-19. Wash your hands frequently especially before and after shopping or goind into a public place (keep hand sanitizer handy.) Avoid groups of people not from your household. Maintain 6 feet of social distance in public. And wear a face mask or covering. For cloth masks or scarves – be sure to wash them regularly.