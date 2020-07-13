KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 14, 2020

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso.org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

The Warm Springs Student Summer Work Program has been cancelled until further notice. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and out of concern for youth safety and health. Students can contact the WEDD/WIOA office with any questions – 541-553-3324 or email melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Learn more ONLINE

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

A Commercial Gillnet Tribal Fishery is now open for Columbia River Zone 6 to 6 PM Thursday July 16. The tribes will consider additional fishing at a later time. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions:

TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, Water board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. There is also a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV