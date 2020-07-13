KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/13/20

This afternoon’s COVID-19 Update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reports that the number of cases of coronavirus on the Warm Springs Reservation remains at 103. 80 of those people have recovered.

1368 tests have been done with 22 tests still pending. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has 301 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits in stock. The capacity for running the Rapid tests onsite at the Health & Wellness Center is about 22 per day. There are 230 State test kits on hand with the State lab taking 24-48 hours for results.

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 237. The Oregon Health Authority reported early today that there were 280 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 12,438.

For anyone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 – you must quarantine from others to protect from spreading the coronavirus. If you have had close contact with Covid-19 you need to isolate yourself for 14 days. If both these steps are not taken – Covid-19 will spread. Remember, even if you do not have symptoms – you can still spread the coronavirus.