KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 29, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Chicken Quesadillas with Spanish Rice. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

AmeriCorps at Heart of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Essential ESSENTIAL SERVICES continue with others asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. Today is Wednesday and so appointments begin at 1pm.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System.

Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are available at the old school 6am – 9pm.

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at W S T E R O dot com.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

The Jefferson County 509-J school district is seeking input from families, students and staff about how to plan school this fall with new guidance from the state. They need your feedback. This is an online survey. Find the link on today’s Community Calendar (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSmw-6OubfsWF72M5DaKKKMXDdhY2YgMFW3rBzkYzvUoZ60Q/viewform)