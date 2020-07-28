KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/28/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 UPDATE this afternoon reports 3 more cases of coronavirus for a total of 168.

109 people have recovered. There have been 3 deaths.

There have been 1887 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center with 45 test results pending. 16 hospitalizations have been due to Covid-19 with 8 individuals having been discharged.

—

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 303. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early this morning, 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 17,416

—

The Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education and Gov. Kate Brown, today, shared new guidance about schools and how they might operate this fall.

“There’s no simple, statewide answer for every school in Oregon. It is important to get students back to class, but how we do that depends on a number of important factors, such as: prevalence of the virus, availability of testing, the capacity of the local health care system to provide quality care and the readiness of the public health system to work with schools to contain any outbreaks.”

You can view the press briefing on OHA’s YouTube channel. A transcript of Gov. Brown’s remarks is also available.

—

The Jefferson County 509-J school district is seeking input from families, students and staff about how to plan school this fall with new guidance from the state. They need your feedback. Please take time to respond HERE

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION