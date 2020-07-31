KWSO Community for Sat., Jul. 31, 2020

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. You must boil water for at least 3 minutes and cool it for drinking, cooking, doing dishes & brushing teeth – otherwise use bottled water. The water distribution system is operating at about 50% capacity so community members are asked to limit water use for essential needs.

This weekend – please do everything you can to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

wash your hands frequently

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

and do not gather in groups

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization will remain closed an additional week until August 11th. Tribal Council asks employees who are not working and all Tribal Members to stay at home to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel on next Friday August 7th from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

The Warm Springs VFW encourages local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects. The three separate projects are: the Western Oregon University Welcome Center, the Western Oregon University Instructional Technology Center, and the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building. You can see the REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS on KWSO’s website – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.