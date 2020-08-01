KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/31/20

There were 4 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Friday’s Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

There have been 181 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began

115 individuals have recovered

2005 tests have been done

1772 tests were negative

41 test results are pending

11 tests were invalid and were redone

17 people have been hospitalized with 13 discharged

3 people have died from Covid-19

The Warm Springs Covid-19 response team met with Tribal Council on Friday recommending that Tribal Offices remain closed for an additional week to help flatten the curve. Tribal Council concurred and so the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are set to reopen on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Data is being compiled to give a more in depth picture of the positive cases in Warm Springs. On July 30th – of the 51 active cases in our community 61% were 29 years old or younger. Although younger people are less likely to have preexisting conditions and may or may not be symptomatic, it’s important to remember how easily this coronavirus spreads.

Warm Springs Public Health Nurses are doing the contact tracing for positive cases of Covid-19. In some instances they are not able to determine where a person contracted the coronavirus or they were still doing contact tracing. On July 30, 2020 – 18% of active cases were listed as unknown for where they were exposed. It was determined that:

49% were exposed to Covid-19 in their own household

31% were exposed to Covid-19 at a gathering or visiting people

2% were exposed in the workplace

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself and watch for any symptoms.

COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 322. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early Friday morning, 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 18,492

