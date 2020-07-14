KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/14/20

This afternoon’s COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported no change in the number of cases of coronavirus for the Warm Springs Reservation. There are 103 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of that 80 people have recovered. 1395 tests have been done with 29 tests still pending. There have been 8 hospitalizations with 6 patients discharged.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported early today that COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 244. The last time Oregon saw seven deaths in a single day was on April 28. They reported 380 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 12,805.

In Oregon, starting tomorrow, face coverings will be required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing is not possible. Masks, face shields and face coverings are currently required statewide for indoor public spaces (for example, grocery stores, pharmacies, public transit, personal services providers, restaurants, bars, retail stores, and more).

Also tomorrow, the Oregon Health Authority will host a live Question and Answer session about COVID-19 data. The event will be live on Facebook at 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020