Calendar for Wed., Jul. 15, 2020

The 509-J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Parmesan Crusted Tilapia with Broccoli Grape Salad. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The Warm Springs Student Summer Work Program has been cancelled until further notice. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and out of concern for youth safety and health. Students can contact the WEDD/WIOA office with any questions – 541-553-3324 or email melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they are closed until 1pm for services. Remember to call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

AmeriCorps at Heart of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and regional partners have emergency grant funds for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19. Eligible businesses and non-profits can receive from $2,500-$25,000 in grant funds, depending on number of employees and other factors. A complete list of program guidelines and a link to the grant application can be found at COIC’s Website https://www.coic.org/grant/ The grant program closes Monday July 20.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/)

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire, for your household, online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV