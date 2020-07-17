KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/17/20

This afternoon’s COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 10 more cases of Covid-19 for a total of 120 on the Warm Springs Reservation since testing began. Of that 88 people have recovered. 1543 tests have been done with 65 tests still pending.

Everyone is encouraged to keep up preventative behaviors over the weekend:

Stay Home except for essential activities

Wash hands frequently, especially before and after going into a store or public place.

Wear a face mask in all public places.

Maintain 6 feet distance from other people.

Do Not gathering in groups outside your household.

Routinely disinfect hard surfaces.

Doing these things will help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

—

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 254. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early today, 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 13,802.