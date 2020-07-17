Calendar Sat., Jul. 18, 2020

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on the KWSO website. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so using less water helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary . Donations of bottled water, non perishable food items, soap, shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV