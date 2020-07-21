KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/21/20

This afternoon’s COMMUNITY COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 5 more cases of Covid-19 for a total of 138 cases on the reservation since testing began. 88 people have recovered. There have been 1636 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 269. The Oregon Health Authority offered their update early this morning. There are 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 15,139.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are closed until at least August 4, 2020 to help level the curve of recent Covid-19 cases.

During the 2 week closure there will be essential services operating although all offices are closed to the public. A memo was issued today with TRIBAL CONTACT INFORMATION for Tribal Members and Programs.