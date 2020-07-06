KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/6/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Community Covid-19 update this afternoon reported 3 additional positive cases since last Thursday. There have been a total of 84 cases of coronavirus since testing began. As of yesterday, 62 people have recovered. 1176 tests have been done with 18 tests pending. You can see the Tribes’ press release HERE.

Tribal Council and the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO are quarantined for 14 days due to a positive case in the Council Chambers.

When anyone is exposed to the virus, the protocol is to quarantine for 14 days, even if you don’t feel sick. This is because you can spread the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 215, according to the Oregon Health Authority, early yesterday morning. They reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,395.