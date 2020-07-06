KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul., 7, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ Care Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The Museum At Warm Springs will reopen to the public today. The Museum’s reopening will be celebrated with a new exhibition titled, “The Path of Resilience,” which will featured items selected from the Museum’s permanent collection and archives department. Admittance to the Museum’s main exhibition area will be limited to 10 people with no more than five in the gallery at one time. Visitation to the Museum Gift Shop will be limited as well.

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System as repairs continue to be made on a water main break near Shitike Creek. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the same location. Due to issues with our water system, everyone is asked to please conserve water.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

The zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Columbia River Tribal Fishery is now open thru Thursday (7/9). The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. You can subscribe for TEXT ALERTS by texting C R I T F C to 555-888. OR call the fishing and hunting hotline at 541-553-2000.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non member positions, Waterboard has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. To learn more you can call t 541-553-2460.

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program will have final weigh ins this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Public Health for details at 541-475-4456 extension 4233.