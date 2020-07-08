KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/8/20

This afternoon’s Community Press Release from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reports 8 additional positive cases of Covid-19. There have been a total of 94 cases of coronavirus since testing began. 62 people have recovered. 1247 tests have been done with 41 tests pending. 7 people have been hospitalized with 4 individuals discharged.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has 294 State test kits in their inventory and 287 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits. In addition to those with symptoms or direct close contact with individuals who have tested positive, surveillance testing continues for high risk community members and broader surveillance of Tribal employees.

Remember to prevent the spread of Covid-19:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a facemask or face covering anytime you are in public

wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after going to the store or another public place where you might touch something.

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

It is critical that anyone who has been diagnosed with a positive case of Covid-19 that there be at least a 14 day isolation period. So that means staying in a room separate from your family, and not having direct contact with anyone as possible. The Public Health Nurses will call to check on you and assist with resources. For anyone who has had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 but has either not been tested or tested negative – you need to stay home for 14 days and take all precautions to keep others safe. You may not have any symptoms – but with a 14 day incubation period – it’s best to stay home and isolate just in case.

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 224. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early this morning, that there were 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,817.

TAKE THIS PANDEMIC SERIOUSLY and PROTECT YOUR FAMILY. Here are some tips for taking children to community parks