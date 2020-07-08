KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 8, 2020

Yesterday afternoon’s Community Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 2 additional positive cases of Covid-19. There have been a total of 86 cases of coronavirus since testing began. 62 people have recovered. 1209 tests have been done with 29 tests pending. There have been 1089 Negative Results and 5 invalid tests that were redone.

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220 according to the Oregon Health Authority report early yesterday morning. There were 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,605.

Don’t forget about taxes: July 15 is the deadline for filing a tax return and paying tax due. Oregon extended the deadline when the IRS extended the deadline to file and pay federal taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For personal income taxpayers: The Federal & Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 and deadline for payments is July 15, 2020. The IRS announced the deadline would not be postponed. People unable to meet the July 15 due date can request an automatic extension from the IRS until Oct. 15.

Mt. Hood Meadows has drinking water available for Warm Springs tribal members to fill their own water containers. The water is available at Mt. Hood Meadows’ old vehicle shop located on south side of the parking lot at the main base area. There is a sign in front of the location in the base area to direct tribal members. Water containers can be filled between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, from now until October 1st or until the end of the Warm Springs Water Emergency. Anyone who is experiencing any COVID 19 symptoms is prohibited from visiting the water filling station. Mt. Hood Meadows will not have an attendant at the water distribution location but will have employees working on site to support as needed. No other services will be available at Mt Hood Meadows this summer. There will be no hosted huckleberry picking trip this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.