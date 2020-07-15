KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 15, 2020

Tuesday afternoon’s COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported no change in the number of cases of coronavirus for the Warm Springs Reservation. There are 103 confirmed cases. Of that 80 people have recovered. 1395 tests have been done with 29 tests still pending. There have been 8 hospitalizations with 6 patients discharged.

The Oregon Health Authority will host a live Question and Answer session about COVID-19 data today. The event will be live on Facebook at 12:30. You can access that on the Oregon Health Authority Facebook page.

Oregon state lawmakers on Tuesday approved millions in emergency funding for water system repairs on the Warm Springs reservation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Oregon’s emergency board unanimously approved $3.58 million from state reserves to start addressing the issue. The money will pass through the Oregon Business Development Department to the tribal government. Due to state budget rules, it must be spent by the end of the year. The aid request originated with Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, whose district encompasses the reservation.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported early Tuesday that COVID-19 had claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 244. The last time Oregon saw seven deaths in a single day was on April 28. They reported 380 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 12,805.

Starting today, Oregon requires people to wear face coverings outdoors when they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from people outside their households. Masks already are required in public indoor places except when people are eating and drinking in restaurants and bars. The facial covering requirement does not apply to children under 12, who are urged to wear a mask but are not required to do so, or those with medical problems that make it unwise to wear a mask. Oregon also now has a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people, Oregon’s governor announced Monday. The new limit on indoor gatherings does not apply to houses of worship and businesses, Gov. Kate Brown said. The new requirements are an attempt to reduce the transmission of coronavirus in Oregon.

Cascades East Transit is calling for final comments for its Draft 2040 Transit Master Plan by July 26. The 2040 Transit Master Plan update identifies major goals, funding scenarios, and transit service and capital needs for existing and future services. The Draft Plan was developed through extensive community and stakeholder engagement. All Transit Master Plan documents and meeting materials are located on the project website CETTransitPlan.com and public comments can be submitted via the contact form by Sunday, July 26.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon legislative committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the distribution of one-time $500 relief checks to people who are still waiting for unemployment benefits. The $35 million program, which could reach up to 70,000 people, was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.