Oregon Arts Commission Artist RFQ

Posted on 31 Jul by Sue Matters
31
Jul

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects.

The three separate projects are:

  • the Western Oregon University Welcome Center ($61,000) deadline August 24, 2020
  • Western Oregon Univ. Instructional Technology Center ($56,000) deadline August 24, 2020
  • the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building ($270,000)  deadline August 31, 2020

You can download the RFQ for the Western Oegon University Projects HERE

You can download the RFQ for the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building Project HERE

