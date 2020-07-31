Oregon Arts Commission Artist RFQ

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects.
The three separate projects are:
- the Western Oregon University Welcome Center ($61,000) deadline August 24, 2020
- Western Oregon Univ. Instructional Technology Center ($56,000) deadline August 24, 2020
- the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building ($270,000) deadline August 31, 2020
You can download the RFQ for the Western Oegon University Projects HERE
You can download the RFQ for the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building Project HERE