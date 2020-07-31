Local News

KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 31, 2020

Posted on by Sue Matters
There was an error on KWSO news this morning and yesterday evenings Covid-19 update on KWSO.org….   We reported that there were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday but that was an error.

There were 3 new cases reported for the Reservation on Thursday.  The positive case count is now 177.  109 individuals have recovered. 3 people have died.

The Warm Springs Covid-19 response team will meet with Tribal Council this morning to make a recommendation on whether to re-open Tribal Offices or not.  The two week shut down is currently scheduled to end on next Tuesday, August 4th.

COVID-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 316.  Yesterday’s Oregon Health Authority report was 416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 18,131

Governor Kate Brown yesterday announced that two counties — Lincoln and Union — have succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 enough to be removed from the County Watch List.  Meanwhile, three counties — Hood River, Marion and Multnomah — have been added to the list. This brings the total number of counties on the list to 10.  The complete County Watch List now includes: Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Umatilla and Wasco Counties.  OHA increases monitoring and communication and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, for counties on the list.

Warm Springs Fire season restrictions have increased this week as fire danger and risk are rising.  Currently Warm Springs fire danger is very high with Energy Release Components (how hot a fire could burn) and Fuels moistures worsening.  Zone 1 on the reservation is now at Industrial Fire Precaution Level 3 which requires a partial shut down.  Zone 2 is at Level 2 for Moderate Fire Danger, which restricts hours… and Zone 3 is at Level 1 for Low Danger

