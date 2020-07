Warm Springs VFW encourage students to apply for the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay writing competitions. You can download the competition details here (Patriots Pen Entry Form 2020, Voice of Democracy Entry Form 2020)

Contact Tamera Calhoun from the local VFW post, for assistance. She can be emailed at tamera.calhoun@wstribes.org.

The Patriot’s Pen Grand Prize is $5000.

The Voice of Democray Grand Prize is $30,000 dollars.