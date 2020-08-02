KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 3, 2020

Senior lunch is available today 11am – 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Senior Wellness Center. On today’s menu: Roasted Pork Cubes with Mash Potatoes & gravy plus mixed vegetable and fruit.
The Jefferson County 509-J school district summer meal program will continue through August 31st. Free breakfast and lunch is provided on weekdays, as a grab and go or as a drive through to any child 18 and younger. Youth must be present to receive meals.
In Warm Springs meals are served at the K8 Academy 9:30-10:30. At 9:30 meals are delivered to West Hills and Upper Dry Creek. At 10 – meals can be picked up at the Tenino Apartments and Sunnyside. At 10:30 meals are distributed at the Trailer Count and Wolfe Point. Other locations include the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets at 11, the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 11:15, the Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40 and the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25.
In Madras, meals are served at Madras High School from 7:45-9:30 and at Bridges High School from 8:30-9:30. Other locations are at the Catholic Church at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park at 10:15 and at the 97-mart at 10;45. Metolius Elementary serves meals from 9:30-10:30.
509J has announced they will be doing Distance Learning for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year. Additional information is available in a letter to families on their website at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US.
- Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 11th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. ESSENTIAL SERVICES are operating.
- The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.
- Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.
- Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.
- If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.
The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System.
- You must boil water for at least 3 minutes and cool it for drinking, cooking, doing dishes & brushing teeth – otherwise use bottled water.
- The water distribution system is operating at about 50% capacity so community members are asked to limit water use for essential needs.
- Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School.
- There are Portable Showers that community members can use daily from 6am to 9pm.
- Donations of bottled water, nonperishable foods, soap, shampoo & towels can be dropped off weekdays at old elementary.
Mt Hood Meadows invites Warm Springs Community Members affected by the boil water notice – to fill up your containers with water, weekdays between 8am and 5pm. Take Highway 26 toward Mt Hood, turn onto Highway 35 to Mt Hood Meadows Drive. There is a sign and hose to the left once you are in the main parking lot. http://www.wsnews.org/2020/07/mt-hood-meadows-offers-water-fill-ups/
The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel on Friday August 7th from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.