KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 3, 2020

Senior lunch is available today 11am – 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Senior Wellness Center. On today’s menu: Roasted Pork Cubes with Mash Potatoes & gravy plus mixed vegetable and fruit.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district summer meal program will continue through August 31st. Free breakfast and lunch is provided on weekdays, as a grab and go or as a drive through to any child 18 and younger. Youth must be present to receive meals.

In Warm Springs meals are served at the K8 Academy 9:30-10:30. At 9:30 meals are delivered to West Hills and Upper Dry Creek. At 10 – meals can be picked up at the Tenino Apartments and Sunnyside. At 10:30 meals are distributed at the Trailer Count and Wolfe Point. Other locations include the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets at 11, the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 11:15, the Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40 and the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25.

In Madras, meals are served at Madras High School from 7:45-9:30 and at Bridges High School from 8:30-9:30. Other locations are at the Catholic Church at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park at 10:15 and at the 97-mart at 10;45. Metolius Elementary serves meals from 9:30-10:30.

509J has announced they will be doing Distance Learning for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year. Additional information is available in a letter to families on their website at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 11th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. ESSENTIAL SERVICES are operating.

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System.

You must boil water for at least 3 minutes and cool it for drinking, cooking, doing dishes & brushing teeth – otherwise use bottled water.

The water distribution system is operating at about 50% capacity so community members are asked to limit water use for essential needs.

Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School.

There are Portable Showers that community members can use daily from 6am to 9pm.

Donations of bottled water, nonperishable foods, soap, shampoo & towels can be dropped off weekdays at old elementary.

Mt Hood Meadows invites Warm Springs Community Members affected by the boil water notice – to fill up your containers with water, weekdays between 8am and 5pm. Take Highway 26 toward Mt Hood, turn onto Highway 35 to Mt Hood Meadows Drive. There is a sign and hose to the left once you are in the main parking lot. http://www.wsnews.org/2020/07/mt-hood-meadows-offers-water-fill-ups/

The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel on Friday August 7th from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.