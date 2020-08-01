KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 2, 2020

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization will remain closed an additional week until August 11th. Tribal Council asks employees who are not working and all Tribal Members to stay at home to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will be doing Distance Learning for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year. Additional information is available in a letter to families on their website at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System.

You must boil water for at least 3 minutes and cool it for drinking, cooking, doing dishes & brushing teeth – otherwise use bottled water.

The water distribution system is operating at about 50% capacity so community members are asked to limit water use for essential needs.

The Gates Scholarship is now accepting applications for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. The application deadline is September 15th. Learn more online at THE GATES SCHOLARHIP DOT ORG.

A coalition of national arts grant makers is offering an Artist Relief Fund with unrestricted $5000 relief grants to assist artists facing dire financial emergencies due to the impact of COVID-19. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Learn more online at ARTIST RELIEF DOT ORG

Starting August 11th Census takers will be visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Until October 31, 2020, households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)