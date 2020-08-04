KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/4/20

There was one additional positive case of Covid-19 since yesterday according to the Community Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

There have been 193 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began

2061 tests have been done

14 test results are pending

18 people have been hospitalized with 14 discharged

3 people have died from Covid-19

Please – protect yourself, your family, your friends & our elders by following all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself and watch for any symptoms.

—

COVID-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 333 according to the Oregon Health Authority early this morning. There were 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,699.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION