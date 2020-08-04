KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/4/20

There was one additional positive case of Covid-19 since yesterday according to the Community Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
- There have been 193 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began
- 2061 tests have been done
- 14 test results are pending
- 18 people have been hospitalized with 14 discharged
- 3 people have died from Covid-19
Please – protect yourself, your family, your friends & our elders by following all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
- wash your hands frequently
- cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
- practice social distancing by staying home
- stay at least six feet away from people not from your household
- keep kids home
- go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work
- do not gather in groups
- don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online
- if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home
- if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.
- If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself and watch for any symptoms.
—
COVID-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 333 according to the Oregon Health Authority early this morning. There were 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,699.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL