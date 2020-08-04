Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/4/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
04
Aug

There was one additional positive case of Covid-19 since yesterday according to the Community Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

  • There have been 193 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began
  • 2061 tests have been done
  • 14 test results are pending
  • 18 people have been hospitalized with 14 discharged
  • 3 people have died from Covid-19

Please – protect yourself, your family, your friends & our elders by following all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

  • wash your hands frequently
  • cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
  • avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
  • practice social distancing by staying home
  • stay at least six feet away from people not from your household
  • keep kids home
  • go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work
  • do not gather in groups
  • don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online
  • if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home
  • if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days.  Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.
  • If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself and watch for any symptoms.

COVID-19 has claimed 5 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 333 according to the Oregon Health Authority early this morning.    There were 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,699.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Sue Matters