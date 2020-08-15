KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/14/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team is now reporting their data at 10am weekday mornings. The data captures all information recorded up through the end of the prior day.

The Friday August 14, 2020 report included all information available through August 13, 2020.

There was 1 additional case of Covid-19 reported on Thursday

265 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 225 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 40 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

56 # of Active Cases

51 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2351 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

There have been 4 deaths due to Covid-19

You can find the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 Press Release for 8/14/20 HERE

—

Warm Springs Tribal Council voted to keep Tribal offices closed to the public another week, so they remain closed until further notice.

Essential Services are operating. Employees on Administrative Leave are asked to stay home and avoid any potential risks of coming in contact with Covid-19. The CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO issued a MEMO with information about how to contact Tribal Programs for anyone who has business to conduct during the shutdown.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION