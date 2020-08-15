KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 16, 2020

Tribal Council extended the tribal organization closure another week. Esstential Services will continue to operate.

The boil water notice remains in effect for the agency water system. The water distribution will be open this weekend from 10-7pm at the old elementary school on campus.

509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. There are two options for families. There is Comprehensive Distance Learning and a new CASA Online Program. Families are asked to visit the 509J Safely Returning to School Website by Thursday August 20th to choose your option and also to sign up for a chrome book and/or hotspot if needed. If it’s easier – you can also just call 541-475-7743 and leave your name, student names and contact information so they can call you back.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a NEW WEBSITE to provide families an online connections where they can find application forms plus access to Google Classrooms for Head Start and Early Head Start children and families. There will be up to date information and news from ECE Programs.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home or quarantine.

Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

The Fall Season Tribal Fishery is set for the Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery. Dates are Monday August 24th thru Thursday August 27th and again Monday August 31st thru Thursday September 3rd. There will be a Compact hearing on September 3rd to consider additional fishing. For updates you can test C R I TF C to 555-888 or call the Warm Springs Fish Hotline at 541-553-2000.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info@suttlelodge.com.

KWSO’s Coming Home: Warm Springs project encourages storytelling via video as a way to celebrate our community. This is a part of a nationwide grant, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We’ve gotten started by posting a series of articles on our website about learning to be a digital storyteller. Check out KWSO’s COMING HOME TRAINING BLOG.

