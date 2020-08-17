KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/17/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team is now reporting their data at 10am weekday mornings. The data captures all information recorded up through the end of the prior weekday.

The Monday, August 17, 2020 report included all information available through August 14, 2020.

There were 7 additional case of Covid-19 reported on Friday

272 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 232 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 40 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

43 # of Active Cases

46 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2395 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

23 people have been hospitalized

17 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 5 deaths due to Covid-19

Warm Springs Tribal Council affirmed, tpday, that the Tribal Organization will remain closed to the public at least through this Friday August 21, 2020, to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Employees on Administrative Leave are asked to stay home and avoid any potential risks of coming in contact with Covid-19.

The CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO issued a MEMO with information about how to contact Tribal Programs for anyone who has business to conduct during the shutdown.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION