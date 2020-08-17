KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 18, 2020

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. Families are asked to visit the 509-J Safely Returning to School Site by this Thursday to let them know if your student needs a chrome book and/or hotspot if needed. If it’s easier – you can also just call 541-475-7743.

The 509J summer meal program continues weekday mornings in Madras, Metolious, and Warm Springs. The 509J website has the SCHEDULE at JCSD dot K 12 dot OR dot US.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until at least Monday August 24th.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

KWSO’s Coming Home: Warm Springs project encourages storytelling via video as a way to celebrate our community. This is a part of a nationwide grant, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We’ve gotten started by posting a series of articles on our website about learning to be a digital storyteller. Go to KWSO dot ORG and click on the COMING HOME TRAINING BLOG.

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. You can learn more by logingin on to the TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE. Hunters will need to create a login or new hunters will need to register for an account. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours.

Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are: Pronghorn Antelope thru October 31st and Archery Deer and Elk thru October 2nd

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast at KWSO dot ORG. Scroll down to the bottom of our home page.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.