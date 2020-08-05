Calendar for Thu., Aug. 6, 2020

The Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System. Repairs are taking place on the Water Main Break near Shitike Creek this week and all users are urged to conserve water now through the weekend to allow reservoir tanks to fill. Water will be shut down on Saturday for the repair. If all goes well, water will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. Affected residences are reminded to shut off the power to your water heater when flow is shut down, until the water system is back up and running.

Drinking water distribution is today 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School.

There are Portable Showers that community members can use daily from 6am to 9pm.

Donations of bottled water, nonperishable foods, soap, shampoo & towels can be dropped off weekdays at old elementary.

Mt Hood Meadows invites Warm Springs Community Members affected by the boil water notice – to fill up your containers with water, weekdays between 8am and 5pm. Take Highway 26 toward Mt Hood, turn onto Highway 35 to Mt Hood Meadows Drive. There is a sign and hose to the left once you are in the main parking lot. http://www.wsnews.org/2020/07/mt-hood-meadows-offers-water-fill-ups/

Tribal Members are reminded that Friday is the last day to submit a Warm Springs CARES Act Relief Application. You can find the form and details online at warm springs dash nsn dot gov. Click on the CARES Program Info Box

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 11th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees who are not working and all Tribal Members are asked to stay at home to help flatten the curve.

Essential Tribal Services are operating. For contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171. Call and request a VOCS call back.

The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel on Friday August 7th from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members you that warming up before exercise is critical in reducing injury. Incorporating a dynamic warm up can increase blood flow and transport of oxygen to working muscles. To see what dynamic warm ups looks like, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s YouTube Channel.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects. The three separate projects are: the Western Oregon University Welcome Center, the Western Oregon University Instructional Technology Center, and the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building. You can see the REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS on KWSO’s website – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org