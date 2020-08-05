KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/5/20

10 more cases of Covid-19 were reported today (8/5/20) in the Community Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

There have now been 203 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began

150 individuals have recovered

2116 tests have been done

34 test results were pending at the end of today

19 people have been hospitalized with 15 discharged

3 people have died from Covid-19

—

The Oregon Health Authority reported early today (8/5/20) that COVID-19 claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 338. 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported , bringing the state total to 19,979.

—

Oregon’s current statewide ban on indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people includes gatherings such as dinners, birthday parties, potlucks and group events includes any indoor social gathering that includes people who don’t live with you. We know it can be hard not gathering with your friends and family in the ways you’re used to. But if people don’t take the precaution to not participate in these activities with people outside their household, more people are going to get Covid-19, more people are going to have to isolate, more people are going to get sick, and sadly – more people can die, especially the vulnerable and elders.

For celebrations – you can do a drive by event or host an event online

For dinners – don’t plan them

For hanging out with friends – play an online game together or give them a phone call or video call.

Host watch parties with your friendsusing your streaming video app of choice

Videoconferencing such as Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts for all types of informal get-togethers, including cooking parties, dinner parties, book clubsand more.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION