Calendar for Tue., Aug. 4, 2020

Because of Extreme Fire Danger conditions on the Warm Springs Reservation, a Burn Ban has been issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Ban includes all weed burning, burn barrels, and burn bins. Outdoor camp fires are not allowed. If you have any questions contact Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention at 541-553-2413.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 11th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees who are not working and all Tribal Members are asked to stay at home to help flatten the curve.

Essential Tribal Services are operating. Here is the contact information for programs: “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise drive through window and the ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 2pm. The drive thru is closed for the lunch hour.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171. Call and request a VOCS call back.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Turn in your Reading Logs for the Grand Prize Drawings by August 28th.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

Over the next few weeks, more than 1 million Oregonians who used a debit card to buy gas at Oregon ARCO and AM/PM gas stations between January 2011, and August 2013, will receive a check in the mail for ninety four dollars and 42 cents ($94.42.) The checks are not a scam; they are a settlement from a class action lawsuit against BP. Learn more online at ThisCheckIs Real.org

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members you that warming up before exercise is critical in reducing injury. Doing dynamic warm ups is a more active approach than traditional static stretching. To see what dynamic warm ups looks like, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s YouTube Channel.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus: