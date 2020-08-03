KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/3/20

There were 11 new cases of Covid-19 between last Friday (7/31/20) and today (8/3/20) according to the Community Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

There have been 192 total positive cases of Covid-19 in since the pandemic began

134 individuals have recovered

2034 tests have been done

1816 tests were negative

10 test results are pending

11 tests were invalid and were redone

18 people have been hospitalized with 14 discharged

3 people have died from Covid-19

Of extra concern is the continuing spread of coronavirus in our community and the potential risks to our elder population. You may not like wearing a mask or think visiting around with other people is no big deal – but doing so can threaten the life of our older and more vulnerable people.

Our elders are being cautious but what they need is for everyone else to be equally cautious. If you don’t have a senior citizen in your household – you should maintain social distance and check on them by calling on the phone. Bringing others into an elder’s home can put them at risk because someone can have Covid-19 with no symptoms.

Family members are reminded to protect elders from those who are not taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus or don’t seem to understand the danger of Covid-19.

Tribal Council on Friday (7/31/20) decided to extend the Tribal Government shutdown through August 10, 2020. Employees are expected back to work, at this point, on Tuesday August 11, 2020. You can read the official memo HERE

COVID-19 has claimed 2 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 328. The Oregon Health Authority reported, early this morning – 272 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,366.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION