KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 28, 2020

Today is the deadline for submitting reading logs for the Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program. Youth can turn in reading logs this morning during meal pick up at the Warm Springs K-8 between 9:30 and 10:30.

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: spaghetti . Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people ( TRIBAL CONTACT INFO )

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm. They are closed during the noon hour

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms. Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home. This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held Wednesday September 2rd from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census.

A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 until 7 in SImnasho and on Friday September 4th from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold their last information sessions at the YouthBuild center in Sisters on September 1st, 8th and 15th. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 email her at lynn.gianimybbsi.com

