KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/27/20

There were 3 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of the end of the day yesterday.

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Thursday, August 27, 2020) includes all information available through Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 300 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere (Note: reconciled data reduced out outside positive tests reported previous day (-2))

34 # of Active Cases

65 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2678 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

33 people have been hospitalized

32 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

—

The goal is to lessen our community rate of positive testing to 5% or less. That would indicate that there is some gain on preventing the spread of Covid-19. Here is a graph that shows over time the 5 day average for positive rates for Warm Springs.

(The gold colored line is 5% and the gray line is 10%.)

—

With Tribal Employees phasing back into the workplace – standard office procedures are temperature checks upon arrival, routine disinfecting, social distancing, frequent use of hand sanitizer (or hand washing) and the use of a face covering.

Interestingly, according to data from the Health & Wellness Center, for current active cases of Covid-19 – contact tracing determined that exposure came from Household Contact, then Gatherings or Visits with People from outside of Households, then Community – in that order. Here is a chart that shows that data.

Everyone needs to continue to follow all precautions if we will ever be able to return to Pre Covid-19 life. In order for youth to go to school, for businesses to return to normal operations, and for us to be able to gather together – continue to take Covid-19 precautions seriously.

If you have symptoms, get tested and isolate yourself from others in your home.

And for anyone you haven’t seen in a while – you’ve got to hold off a little longer to protect yourself & your household as well as those friends and loved ones and their households.

STAY SAFE – BE WELL

