KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 17, 2020

Tribal Council extended the tribal organization closure another week. Esstential Services will continue to operate. The Secretary-Treasurer/CEO issued a MEMO with information about how to contact Tribal Programs for anyone who has business to conduct during the shutdown.

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Beef and Shrimp stir fry with brown rice. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The 509J summer meal program continues weekday mornings in Madras, Metolious, and Warm Springs. This is for youth 1-18 years of age and includes breakfast and lunch. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well. The 509J website has the SCHEDULE at JCSD dot K 12 dot OR dot US.

509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. There are two options for families. There is Comprehensive Distance Learning and a new CASA Online Program. Families are asked to visit the 509J Safely Returning to School Website by Thursday August 20th to choose your option and also to sign up for a chrome book and/or hotspot if needed. If it’s easier – you can also just call 541-475-7743 and leave your name, student names and contact information so they can call you back.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its next information session in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. The next session is August 25th; and others will be held September 1st, 8th and 15th.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at W S T E R O dot com.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

Warm Springs Holistic Health encourages strength training using free weights, resistance bands, machines or just using your body. Strength training is great for Increading your bone density – making stronger bones and preventing fractures. For strength training tips check out the Warm Springs Holistic Health YouTube Channel

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects. The three separate projects are: the Western Oregon University Welcome Center, the Western Oregon University Instructional Technology Center, and the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building. You can see the REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS on KWSO’s website – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

Census takers are visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. If you have not yet participated in the census – the easiest way to do it is online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.