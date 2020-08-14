KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 15, 2020

509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. There are two options for families. There is Comprehensive Distance Learning and a new CASA Online Program. Families are asked to visit the 509J Safely Returning to School Website by Thursday August 20th to choose your option and also to sign up for a chrome book and/or hotspot if needed. If it’s easier – you can also just call 541-475-7743 and leave your name, student names and contact information so they can call you back.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to provide families an online connections where they can find application forms plus access to Google Classrooms for Head Start and Early Head Start children and families. There will be up to date information and news from ECE Programs. We will have the website link posted on today’s KWSO news on our website at KWSO dot org. https://sites.google.com/wstribes.org/wsecehs/home

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that strength training is part of a healthy lifestyle. Whether you do squats, lunges or pushups – – strength training is great for heart health by improving cholesterol levels. For strength training tips check out the Warm Springs Holistic Health YouTube Channel

The Gates Scholarship is now accepting applications for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. The application deadline is September 15th. Learn more online at THE GATES SCHOLARHIP DOT ORG.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE.

Census takers are visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. If you have not yet participated in the census – the easiest way to do it is online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

