KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 25, 2020

Essential Tribal Services are operating and effective today (8/25/20) 50% of employees will be working. Any employee unsure if they report to work or not should contact their supervisor. Access to offices is still limited to prevent the spread of Covid-19, therefore if you have business to do – please call ahead to make an appointment. For program contact information – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “TRIBAL CONTACT INFORMATION”

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for Intakes and Orientations, Behavioral Health Assessment, & Client Counseling Sessions. There are small group classes being held. Adult Alcohol and Drug Education class is today from 4 to 5 and Wellbriety meets from 5:30 until 6:30.

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. You can learn more by logging on to the TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE. Hunters will need to create a login or new hunters will need to register for an account. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are: Pronghorn Antelope thru October 31st and Archery Deer and Elk thru October 2nd.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held Wednesday September 2rd from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 until 7 in SImnasho and on Friday September 4th from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold an information session today in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. Additional sessions are scheduled for September 1st, 8th and 15th.

