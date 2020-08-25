KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/25/20

Good progress was made yesterday for the P-515 Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. In today’s morning briefing from Northwest Incident Management Team 7, the fire is reported to be 35% contained and at 4,462 acres.

Yesterday, firefighters on the P-515 Fire improved the fire line by extinguishing and removing burning material along the line, felling snags, and moving logs to reduce their potential to roll downhill (mop up). Crews continue to secure and strengthen fire lines on the north, south, and west ends of the fire. On the east flank, firefighters secured the last mile of line overnight by eliminating unburnt fuels between the fire’s edge and containment line through burn operations.

Mop up work will continue today on the P-515 fire with focus on improving fire line on the western flank.

The Lionshead Fire is now 8% contained at 2442 acres. Air support yesterday focused on the southern flank of the fire with dozer work taking place on the north side. Today’s operation plan is to improve the P-440 road in preparation for burning out the northern flank and prepping the eastern flank to secure the fire line. Crews will continue road prep with masticators and hand work along the southern perimeter of the fire. A masticator is a machine used to grind, chip, or break apart fuels such as brush, small trees and slash into small pieces.

There are 643 personnel assigned to these fires. 17 crews are working along with 7 helicopters, 18 engines, 4 water tenders, 9 dozers and 10 masticators.

You can read the full morning briefing HERE

For a PDF version of the fire map click HERE