KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 19, 2020

The Boil Water Notice was lifted this past Monday for the Agency Water System and so everyone can resume normal water use.

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and roasted squash. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

509J families are reminded to let the school district know what students need chrome books and/or hotspots for Comprehensive Distance Learning to start the school year. Please respond today at the school district WEBSITE or call 541-475-7743.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be open for appointments today starting at 1pm. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. For the COVID-19 Hotline call 541-553-5512.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 until at least Monday August 24 th . For contact information for essential programs – go to today's community calendar online and click on "ESSENTIAL SERVICES"

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached for anyone in need through Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

The American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and Center of Disease Control all recommend that adults perform at least two days of strength training each week. Strength training can bring weight loss by speeding your metabolism and it can improve your balance and reduce your risk of falling. For strength training tips check out the Warm Springs Holistic Health YouTube Channel

A coalition of national arts grant makers is offering an Artist Relief Fund with unrestricted $5000 relief grants to assist artists facing dire financial emergencies due to the impact of COVID-19. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Learn more online at ARTIST RELIEF DOT ORG

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held on Thursday September 3rd from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19. Pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census.

A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Wednesday September 2nd from 5 unil 7 in SImnasho and on Friday September 4th from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask!

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast on our website at the bottom of our home page.

