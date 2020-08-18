KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/18/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team issues a report at 10am weekday mornings. Report data captures all information recorded up through the end of the prior weekday.

The Tuesday, August 18, 2020 report included all information available through August 17, 2020.

There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday

276 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 236 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 40 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

41 # of Active Cases

42 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2440 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

26 people have been hospitalized

19 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

—

Warm Springs data shows that the incidence of Covid-19 is highest for youth and young adults. What can we all do to get the message to younger people that it is critical to limit contact with anyone not from your household? How can we all insist everyone wear masks anytime social distance of 6 feet or more is not possible? Do you know what 6 feet looks like?

The Covid-19 pandemic is having impact on everyone in a countless number of ways. Having to give up hanging out with friends or limiting time at the skate park when it gets crowded are sacrifices that must be made – to protect our elders and loved ones from Covid-19.

SAVE LIVES – MASK UP – KEEP 6 FEET DISTANCE – STAY HOME – DO NOT GATHER IN GROUPS WITH PEOPLE NOT FROM YOUR HOUSEHOLD

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION