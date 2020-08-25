KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Baked Salmon with roasted red potato and sweet pea salad. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

Join the Papalaxsimisha Program for “Brewed Awakenings” their live online series this morning from 10am – noon. Their topic of discussion is Centering Indigenous Teacher Voices – Teaching and Learning during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Guests are: Taralee Suppah, Sol Santipi, Ervanna LittleEagle and Gina Bluebird. You can find details about connecting on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page. The event will be on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open 6am – 7pm Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for Intakes and Orientations, Behavioral Health Assessment, & Client Counseling Sessions. There are small group classes being held. Wellbriety Class is this morning from 11 to 12

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory in effect until 11pm Wednesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10, in coordination with the Warm Springs Indian Tribe has called for a burn ban on all outdoor open burning on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation due to stagnant air conditions and elevated air pollution, until further notice. Reservation residents are asked to reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including driving and idling of vehicles.

Road closures remain in place on the Warm Springs Reservation due to the Lionshead and P-515 Fire. Closures include: County Line Road where the pavement ends; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 are closed to the public. Also, Tenino Road (P-200) is open only for fire personnel and residents.

More Tribal Government employees have returned to work this week however most offices remain closed to the public. If you have business to do – you need to make an appointment. For program contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “CONTACT INFORMATION”

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm – they are closed during the noon hour.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will start appointments at 1pm today. Remember to call ahead if you are going to the clinic.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

509J families will be able to pick up student chromebooks for distance learning, if you signed up for them – next week. A parent must be present to check out the device. The district is reaching out via email to schedule a pick up time. If you haven’t been contacted – call your student’s school. Pick Up appointments will be between 1 and 7 pm next week. Monday, Tuesday & Friday at Madras High School and Wednesday and Thursday at the Warm Springs K8.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 or for her email – check today’s community calendar at KWSO dot org. (lynn.gianimybbsi.com)

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.