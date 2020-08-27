KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/27/20

Good progress continues on the P-515 fire. Because of that progress, the Level 1 Evacuation (Get Ready) on Trout Lake Road west of US-26 has been lifted. The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 65% contained. Operations to secure the containment line along the perimeter continued through last night and today – crews will continue mop-up operations.

In the morning update from Northwest Incident Management Team 7, the Lionshead Fire is now reported at 4,367 acres and 15% containment. Yesterday heavy equipment and hand crews worked to secure the north perimeter of the fire along the P-440 Rd. Increased fire activity on the southern flank led to several spot fires over primary containment lines. Firefighters were able to subdue one of the spots using aviation and ground resources.

For the Lionshead Fire today: Work on securing the J-200 road will continue, and crews will seek opportunities to secure the southern flank. Work will also continue to suppress and secure spot fires. Lookouts will closely monitor fire activity for any additional spotting south of the J-200 Rd. as the fire moves up the canyon. On the north flank crews continue preparing the P-440 Rd. using heavy equipment and hand crews.

Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

