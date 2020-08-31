KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/31/20

This is the morning fire briefing from Northwest Incident Management Team 7 for the two fires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 85% contained. With no spot fires observed outside of the perimeter yesterday, the fire passed the wind test, with mop up operations continuing.

Today those mop up activities will continue deeper into the burnt area and crews will begin hauling away equipment and hose that is no longer needed.

The Lionshead Fire is now 7,397 acres and 20% contained. All of the spot fires that have been found during the recent wind event have been lined with a combination of hand line and dozer line. Yesterday the fire expanded to the southeast and today crews will work towards containment of the spots. Fire lines along the north flank were improved and secured. Fire lines along both flanks were extended to the southwest.

Today crews are extending fire lines on the southwestern corner while seeking opportunities to engage the fire directly. Crews will improve the fire lines around the spot fires and continue to secure the area in the southeast flank. Aviation assets will support firefighters to slow the fire’s advance.

There will be cooler temperatures today but some gusty winds early on.

Active fire behavior continues on the Milk Creek and Whitewater River basins due to abundant dry fuels, difficult terrain and persistent burning conditions.

All road closures remain in place.

You can find today’s full report HERE

View the current mapping HERE